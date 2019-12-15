I always enjoy asking people about their favorite Christmas. Most of the time the answer has to do with the quality time that is spent with friends and family.
It’s funny how as we get older our priorities change. My wife and I in recent years have spent the majority of our “Christmas money” on some type of get away with our children. We truly enjoy the time with each other, as that seems to be something that most American families lack in. It’s pretty crazy how much money that people can spend on gifts, but when you ask kids what they got last year many of them can’t remember.
For us our kids will remember the time away as a family for the rest of their lives. Another wild thing is that many people can’t tell you what Christmas is. They don’t understand that it’s the celebration of Jesus Christ the Son of God coming to be born to bring us Salvation.
Don’t get caught up in what the stores and culture are trying to tell you. It’s not about what you get or how much you spend. It’s about giving of ourselves in remembrance of God’s gift to us. The most valuable thing we can give anyone is our time.
Whether it’s children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or maybe grandparents that haven’t got to see you in a while. Time is something we will all run out of someday; once it’s passed you can never get it back.
So whatever traditions you are celebrating I encourage to remember Jesus is the Reason, and give grandma a real good hug because I’d love to be able to go back and hug mine one last time.
Merry Christmas!