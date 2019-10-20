Something Christians should have that others don’t is confidence.
Confidence should come on so many levels. One thing we can be confident of is that we have a Savior who loves us and that absolutely nothing can separate us from His love.
Another thing we should have confidence in is that we have an eternal home with our Savior. We are confident that when this life on earth ends we will be in the presence of Jesus. People that don’t know Jesus do not have this confidence, and no doubt have to be somewhat fearful of what happens after this life.
I am confident that all people will have an afterlife for all of eternity, but there are two destinations in which to spend it in. We can choose true life by accepting the free gift of life that comes with choosing Christ. The other alternative is choosing death which ultimately means spending eternity apart from the Creator which loves you so much.
I’m confident you will choose wisely!
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.