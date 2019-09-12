Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE AND WESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT... AT 453 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES SOUTHEAST OF FAIRFAX TO 3 MILES NORTHEAST OF SOONER LAKE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 10 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... PAWNEE... FAIRFAX... RALSTON... BLACKBURN... MARAMEC... SKEDEE... SOONER LAKE... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.