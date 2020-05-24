As we write this article today much has changed in the world as we know it. There are many uncertainties regarding the future.
Trust is something that is getting harder to do when referring to media and the government.
But these trying times should remind us to look to the one we can always trust in. The only one who never leaves us or forsakes us. To look to the one who although knowing everything about us, loves us anyway.
As we encourage you to look to the Heavenly Father our prayer for you can be found in Romans 15:13 “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”-NIV
We serve a living Savior that you can confidently put your trust in. He is the God of hope! Don’t give up, keep going and focus on the good things. Turn off the news, open His Word and find hope!