Why do we go to church?
After asking different people this question, I think it is time to get back to the basics. There were a couple of people who immediately started telling me stories of things that happened thirty and forty years ago, why they were not going to church. Not what I asked, and in both cases I mentioned not to hold a grudge too long. One person said for the fellowship, which is good, wonderful, but really not the reason we should go to church. Some go to visit, see what Bertha is wearing, get caught up with gossiping. Some go for business connection, for others its friendship, or doing good for the Lord. While most of these sound good, they should not be the reason you go.
Why should we go to church? To worship God, honor God, submit to God. We should stop everything, at least once a week, go join together, and thank the Lord for everything. He is worthy. He is holding everything in its place. Some smart people say its gravity. He is holding the gravity too. If you’re saved, and His spirit is in you, you know you are saved and will live eternally with Him. That is the reason we should stop are busy lives and make time for God, and learn of His ways. Don’t forget John 3:16, God loved us and gave His son for us. Not only to pay for everyone’s sin, but to be in our lives. Jesus said I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it. (Matt. 16-18)
Why don’t we go to church? You do not have to go to church to worship God. Those church people are all hypocrites. I don’t need anyone to tell me how to worship God, I do what I want. Sunday is the only time I get to spend with my family. After such a busy week, stress filled days, I just need some down time for me. I got my feelings hurt that one time 30 years ago. I heard that pastor sinned, so he can’t tell me anything. I will go when I get straight. I think the churches should be busy doing, fill in the blank.
In John 17 Jesus prayed for us. It was right before He was crucified on the cross. He prayed that we would be one, one with Him and one with each other. In the book of Acts, (the actions of the apostles after Jesus rose from the dead) the church was in one accord, and they prayed and miraculous things happened. The church was a group of people who believed that Jesus was the son of God, and the Messiah, who was risen from death. Not a building or a denomination, people who loved God.
I believe that when we put aside our differences, put aside what others might think, put aside everything and come together in the name of Jesus, truly love God first and love each other unconditionally, we will see the power of God. It’s not that we must agree on everything, we must see the value in each other, we must accept each other the way we are, just like Jesus did for us, unconditionally.
Sound familiar? These are the principles this nation was founded on. We all come together, different backgrounds, beliefs, opinions and yet we are one Nation, and yes under God. When you put God first, then everything else lines up. He will give you a peace that passes understanding, even in this world. He will make everything roll smoother as a friend of mine says. There will still be trials and hard times, but you will know He is with you and He promises to turn it for your good.
Don’t have enough time you say? Time began with Jesus, this is 2019 AD, which means the year of our Lord. All time before Jesus’ resurrection was BC, which means Before Christ. So, if you give Him your time, He will make the rest of your time more valuable. Go to church!