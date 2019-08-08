My mom used to say “If you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all.”
Mom seemed to say it a lot, like when she heard one of us start to say something about someone. What is worse is she would kind of sing it, which had an effect. I’m not sure if it was because she couldn’t sing (she knew that) or just the sting of the truth. Either way it has stayed with me, not as well as she would have liked, but it is a part of me.
I am amazed how much of this goes on today. People gossip about everything, nonstop. Even if what you have heard is true, you shouldn’t repeat it. In modern psychology if you put someone down, you are really just trying to make yourself look better, feel better about yourself. All through the word of God it is clearly a sin, and in the New Testament gossip is in the same list with murder.
When Jesus was in a certain place, they brought to him a woman who was caught in the very act of adultery. They were trying to set Him up, because the law said that she should be put to death and they knew He wouldn’t say that. These men used this woman, talked about it, schemed about it. They didn’t care about the sin of adultery, why didn’t they bring the man?
They said, what do you say we should do with this woman. Jesus didn’t say anything. He knelt down and started writing their secret sins on the ground. As He did this the men started leaving one by one until only the woman was left. Jesus said woman, where are your accusers? She probably just shrugged her shoulders, tears running down her face, and Jesus said then neither do I accuse you, go and sin no more.
Somehow we have all forgotten that there is not one person good enough, without the grace of God. We are supposed to love each other, and pray for each other, even our enemies.
In Luke 7 a man wanted to talk with Jesus, asked him to come over and so He did. The man was very well to do, “somebody” in the upper crust of the community. When Jesus arrived the man was fashionably late. I am sure servants were informing, setting tables.
This woman comes rushing in, crying and shaking and falls at Jesus’ feet worshipping Him, kissing His feet, and washing His feet with her hair. She poured perfume on his feet and was crying for mercy. (Faith had come to her, she had heard of His miracles and His mercy and that He was the Son of God). The man started to come out and saw the woman, and knew of her that she was a sinner, and he said, probably to one of his servants, if He was a true prophet he would know what kind of a woman this was.
Jesus said to the man, there was someone who owed $5,000 and someone who owed $50 and neither had the money to pay it back, and the man they owed forgave both of them their debt. Which one would love the man more? The man said the one who was forgiven more.
Jesus said, when I came in, you had no one wash my feet, (which was the custom) you did not greet me, or kiss me. This woman has washed and kissed my feet and poured perfume on my feet. Wherefore I say unto thee, her sins, which are many, are forgiven; for she loved much: but to who little is forgiven, the same loveth little.
All of us who are saved have been forgiven of a ton of stuff, but if you think you are better than other people, you are wrong. Talking about people doesn’t change anything. I think gossip destroys faith. Prayer changes things. So if they drag you in front of the judge and accuse you, don’t worry, Jesus will have compassion on you if you know Him.
We all have blind spots, we all need Jesus. I hope you meet Him today. Go to church.