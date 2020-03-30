Things are changing rapidly in the state in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has ramped up testing for the virus and consequently is seeing numbers of positive results increased. As of Friday, there were 322 positive cases in the state and eight deaths from the virus. The State Department of Health has started testing at two mobile testing sites in Kay and Pittsburg County. Two additional mobile sites have been approved.
Governor Stitt announced earlier this week he would order all nonessential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to close through April 16. This began March 25 at midnight. This mandate includes counties that receive a positive case in the future.
These nonessential businesses are defined as salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors. However, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open, as will restaurants offering drive-through or delivery. Additional details and requests for exemptions to the order can be found at okcommerce.gov/covid19.
To help slow community spread, legislators are working from home until at least April 3. House members are taking part in regular conference calls with Gov. Stitt to get updates on the latest health care facts and to ask questions that constituents have brought to our attention. The State Capitol is still closed to the public, so I’ve been back in District 36 working hard on behalf of businesses and constituents.
I have been in communication with local school districts to help with online learning plans, which are set to begin April 6. I am also working with law enforcement and EMTs to help them get the resources they need.
I’ve also been working with hospitals and medical providers to keep them up to date with the latest information on personal protection equipment, as well as with a group to get ventilators sent to our state. Governor Stitt has established a COVID-19 task force to receive daily reports on the number of hospital and ICU beds available, as well as the amount of personal protection equipment the state has.
Today, the Governor also ordered all abortion procedures stopped during this pandemic, except in cases where the life of the mother is at risk. This was a solution I pushed for to help preserve personal protection equipment for the hardworking medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elected officials across the state and the nation are working diligently to find the best solutions to the challenges the coronavirus is raising. The decisions that our state and federal leaders are making are difficult and complex, but we each are trying to make decisions that will keep Oklahomans safe and cared for.
Officials are encouraging us to stay home and wash hands frequently. It is time for our community to come together and work to protect those we love. If you need me, I am available. The Capitol may be closed, but I am always working.
We are Oklahomans, we are Oklahoma Strong and we will get through this together, as a community.
Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Osage and Tulsa Counties.