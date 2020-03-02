This was a very busy week at the Capitol, with the House of Representatives finishing all committee work for House bills this session. Bills must pass through their committee before moving to the House floor, and any bills not passed by Feb. 27 no longer continue in the legislative process.
I serve as the Chairperson of the Public Health Committee, and this week our committee passed ten bills, several of which I authored.
One of my bills that passed committee this week was HB2587, the Nondiscrimination in Health Care Coverage Act. The bill prohibits government discrimination against people with disabilities in decisions about which health care services will be covered by a government health-reimbursement plan. The bill was requested from Oklahomans for Life.
HB2587 also prohibits the use of Quality-Adjusted Life Years as a measure of whether a health care service should be covered by insurance or other health reimbursement. Under a QALY system, the lives of disabled persons are deemed less valuable, and therefore less worthy of care, than the lives of nondisabled persons. This can lead to denial of health care coverage. HB2587 will prevent this discrimination against disabled people.
I also ran a second bill requested from Oklahomans for Life. House Bill 2588 corrects a problem in a recent change in state law related to guardians’ authority to deny life-preserving care to a ward who had never indicated he would want life-preserving care withheld or withdrawn. The bill protects vulnerable individuals from being denied life-preserving care without their own or their family’s consent.
Additionally, I presented two bills preserving our Second Amendment rights before the Public Safety Committee on Thursday.
House Bill 2546 brings the Oklahoma Firearms Act of 1971, the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act and other sections of law under one title and description.
It does not change any laws, only the title. This bill is necessary because there are concerns a person could be prosecuted because they may not be protected by law because the language does not fall under the self-defense act. HB2546 creates an umbrella, so the individual’s rights of self-defense are protected.
The second bill I passed through the Public Safety Committee is House Bill 2547, which was requested from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and the Oklahoma Municipal League. The bill allows all or certain employees to carry a concealed handgun while on the job, with the approval of the city council of the municipality. However, firearms may still be prohibited from public meetings, police stations, courthouses, courtrooms and jails.
I also passed a third bill, House Bill 4136, through the Public Safety Committee. HB4136 authorizes law enforcement to seize any vehicle operated by an illegal immigrant who has been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
The purpose behind the bill is to curb illegal immigration and keep citizens safe. Unfortunately, our communities are forced to cover the cost of illegal immigrants who break the law. As elected officials, we have an obligation to keep our citizens safe. HB4136 is a strong step to keep communities safe from illegal immigrants who have committed dangerous crimes.
Now that committee work has concluded for all House bills, we will spend the majority of next week, likely to include some evenings as well, on the House floor. We will hear and vote on many of the 469 bills that passed committee, and I hope to present several of my own bills during this time as well.
If you have questions, comments, or concerns about legislation, please feel free to reach out to my office to share. Thank you for the opportunity to serve District 36!
Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Osage and Tulsa Counties.