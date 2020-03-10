It’s time to be counted. I’m talking about the U.S. Census, which the federal government conducts every 10 years. It may be only once a decade, but the data collected is used in ways that ultimately impact every man, woman and child in the country. There’s a lot at stake.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed annually to states, cities and towns for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other essential programs. When citizens respond to the census, it ensures their hometown will get the funding it’s entitled to receive. When people don’t respond, it means populations are not fully counted, and their towns, counties and state miss out on important funding.
Unfortunately, our state and communities have missed out on our fair share of funds over the past decade because of how many people failed to respond to the census in 2010. That year less than 76 percent of Oklahoma households mailed back their census questionnaire. Consider the fact that every person not counted in the census costs the state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding for 10 years. An undercount of just two percent could cost the state up to $1.8 billion over a decade.
It also impacts economic development and job growth in communities. All kinds of businesses use census data when determining whether to locate or expand in a particular area, bringing more jobs and positively impacting local economies.
The census determines how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives—that’s all based on each state’s population and those population figures come from the federal census.
Census data also goes into determine the size of state legislative districts. For example, every district in the State Senate has to contain approximately the same number of people. In areas with dense populations, like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the district may be geographically small, but in sparsely populated areas, like the panhandle for example, a single district can cover multiple counties.
In so many ways, the census impacts all our lives.
The first notifications about the census are being mailed out this month, and this year for the first time ever, citizens will be able to respond online if they choose.
Please respond and help make sure our communities and our state get our fair share of federal funding. These are tax dollars that we’ve paid into the federal government and that can be returned to us to support the programs and services Oklahomans in every part of the state use and depend on.
