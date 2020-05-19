The Legislature took up a number of bills this week across a wide variety of policy areas, including several that I was proud to author and coauthor.
The Senate sent a bill I coauthored to the governor. House Bill 2777 would strengthen penalties for porch package theft. It establishes a misdemeanor for first and second offenses and a felony for three or more offenses within a 60-day period of anyone holding, concealing, destroying, or taking mail from the mailbox of another person or from a delivery without the recipient’s approval.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted what a problem this has become, as many people have ordered additional packages for delivery. I was proud to serve as a coauthor of the bill and I’m glad that it passed the Senate.
House Bill 2588 was another bill I authored to allow Oklahoma courts to grant guardians the power to consent to withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining procedures through a separate order. It passed the Senate this week by a wide margin and now heads to the Governor for consideration to be signed into law.
The House this week approved a bill that I coauthored. Senate Bill 1837 creates the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact, recognizing the licensure of an audiologist or speech-language pathologist in member states.
The measure outlines education requirements for an audiologist and speech-language pathologist and requires participating providers to follow the laws of the client’s state. It also outlines licensure procedures for providers transferring states. Additionally, the measure authorizes states to take action against a provider offering services within its jurisdiction. However, only the state issuing the license may discipline the provider’s licensure.
May 15 marked the beginning of Phase Two to reopen Oklahoma. As more businesses continue to reopen and we begin to return to our normal lives, I encourage you to consider shopping local to support Oklahoma’s innovative small businesses.
Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Osage and Tulsa Counties.