This week, the House Public Safety Committee shot down legislation trying to overturn the constitutional carry bill signed into law last year. House Bill 3357 failed by a nearly unanimous vote of 1 aye and 12 nays.
The bill sought to return Oklahoma’s firearms statutes to their status prior to the institution of constitutional carry, which was passed as House Bill 2597 last session and went into effect on Nov. 1, 2019.
I was a coauthor of House Bill 2597 and was proud it was the first bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last year, so I was glad my colleagues on the committee recognized House Bill 3357 as a threat to our Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms without infringement.
Oklahomans are supportive of constitutional carry. Law-abiding, mentally fit citizens should be able to utilize their Second Amendment rights at their discretion without unreasonable government overreach. Constitutional carry protects Oklahomans’ rights by removing current undue barriers that prevent them from exercising their God-given right to protect themselves.
The fact is that House Bill 2597 does not do away with federal law, such as requiring a background check for firearm purchases. The bill continues to prohibit felons and people with domestic violence convictions or a dangerous mental illness from carrying. Additionally, the state handgun license program will remain an option for Oklahomans who wish to receive certified training or need to carry their firearm while visiting other states.
On Tuesday, the Legislature hosted FFA Day, an annual day that brings students from Future Farmers of America chapters from across the state. Students visit the Capitol to meet their area lawmakers and advocate for agriculture education. Lawmakers wore blue and gold to show their support of this organization that teaches students many valuable leadership skills they can use throughout life.
On Wednesday, I welcomed the Owasso Ram Football Team from Owasso High School. This talented group of athletes secured the Oklahoma 2019 6A1 football state championship. Their leadership, motivation and dedication represent what is best about Oklahoma’s athletes and athletic programs.
I am working many of my bills through their respective committees ahead of next week’s deadline. Next Thursday is the final day to hear House bills in House committees. The following two weeks will be focused on hearing and voting on bills that have proceeded to the House floor.
If you have questions, comments, or concerns about legislation, please feel free to reach out to my office to share. Thank you for the opportunity to serve District 36!
Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Osage and Tulsa Counties.