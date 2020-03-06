The fourth week of the 2020 legislative session wrapped up this week after several very busy days in the House of Representatives. With hundreds of bills still alive in the legislative process and eligible to be heard on the House floor and with just one week to go before we hit the deadline to move all House bills to the Senate, we spent a lot of time this week discussing and debating many proposals.
Several measures that I co-authored moved further along in the process this week. House Bill 3967 is a bill that reaffirms Oklahoma’s support of Israel by prohibiting the state from entering into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions (BDS) against Israel. BDS is an effort nationally by some liberal, progressive groups that side with terrorists rather than our Israeli allies. Israel is also a vital trade partner for our state.
I was proud to serve as a co-author of this bill and feel that Oklahoma should always stand with Israel, one of our valued trade partners. Oklahoma should not do business with companies or people that hold anti-sematic values like we see demonstrated by the BDS movement. This measure is a step in the right direction for our state to ensure that this does not happen and to further solidify our relationship with the country of Israel
House Bill 3345 creates a new office within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate missing or murdered indigenous people. The bill does not require the tribal nations to contribute financially. Instead, it will allow OSBI to coordinate with the federal government and obtain federal grant money to ensure that those missing and murdered indigenous people are not forgotten and that justice can be brought for their families. President Trump has set aside funds specifically for states to focus on this effort.
House Bill 3817 simply requires that our national motto, “In God We Trust,” be displayed in all state buildings in a similar size and way as done at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center as a way to preserve our historical roots of faith in our state and nation. We are a people of faith in Oklahoma, and we should all be reminded that God has for eternity past and still today sovereignly rules over all of our affairs. “In God We Trust” is printed on our currency and our federal buildings and is a vital part of our founding principles.
Finally, House Bill 3913 is a bill that would appropriate an additional $20 million to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund (CIRB). Last year, we appropriated an additional $30 million into the CIRB fund to get that fund back on track after directing more than $50 million from the fund over several years to plug holes in the budget. The CIRB fund gets an annual $120 million appropriation.
I had the privilege of hosting the Doctor of the Day in the House this week. Dr. James Graham, D.O. of Fairfax served as Doctor of the Day on Wednesday. Dr. Graham is a family medicine specialist in Fairfax and is affiliated with the Fairfax Community Hospital. The Doctor of the Day is introduced on the House floor and essentially serves as the doctor on call for lawmakers, House staff and members of the public who may need medical services.
Next Thursday is the third reading deadline for bills and resolutions to be heard in the chamber of origin, which means all House and Senate bills must be heard by Thursday at midnight to stay alive for the current legislative session. That means lawmakers will be working late nights next week in an effort to hear hundreds of remaining bills.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative. I will keep you informed regularly on the work we are doing on your behalf.
