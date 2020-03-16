Six weeks down and another deadline is behind us. On Thursday, we completed work on Senate bills in our chamber and the House did the same in theirs. We considered nearly 400 Senate bills while the House acted on just over 400 House bills.
Now our two chambers will basically start the legislative process over by swapping our bills. We will return to our committees to start considering the other chamber’s approved bills. We have until Thursday, April 9 to work on the House bills in our various committees.
During this past week, I had two more bills pass off the Senate floor. SB 1215 will stop any future lawsuits against restaurants about how they show customers the mixed beverage tax.
SB1865 will make it easier for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to fill seats on its advisory board for Medical Care for Public Assistance.
Four more of the House bills I’m carrying in the Senate passed out of that chamber.
HB 3193 modifies restrictions on records available for destruction by a district attorney. The measure provides that a record may be destroyed if enough time has elapsed since the last action or if the district attorney has digitized or provided computer storage for the record.
HB 3194 will help Assessors determine valuation of wind farms.
HB 3346 is a bipartisan measure that will require school districts to place the Suicide Prevention Hotline number on the back of Student ID’s.
HB 3401 clarifies that it isn’t an inducement for a brewer, beer distributor, small brewer self-distributor, or brewpub self-distributor to list the names and addresses of two or more retailers selling their products.
This past week was fairly quiet as far as visitors. With growing concerns over the coronavirus, it’s understandable that less people will come to the Capitol. I was pleased to visit with Matt Bintz from Ponca City with Pharmacists as well as District Attorney Brian Hermanson.
I’m honored to have been nominated by Senate President Pro Tem Treat to be considered for the Southern Legislative Leaders Foundation’s Emerging Legislative Leaders Program. The program will include four days of wide-ranging discussions exploring the essential qualities of leadership – integrity, courage, vision, compassion, and common sense. The program will take place on the University of Virginia’s campus and all expenses will be covered by the foundation, which is a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan independent organization.
I hope everyone has a great Spring Break. Please continue using extreme caution when being out and about and follow Health Department recommendations. This includes washing your hands regularly and vigorously, using hand sanitizer if you can’t wash your hands, sanitizing common and regularly touched surfaces like phones and door handles, keeping your distance from other people, and staying home if you feel ill in any way.
For up-to-date Oklahoma-specific information on COVID-19, please visit the OSDH website at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov. The site contains information on prevention, symptoms, testing, Spring Break travel and more. There is also a dedication COVID-19 Call Center open to the public for any questions regarding the Oklahoma response at 877-215-8336.
You can contact me at the state Capitol by calling (405) 521-5581 or by email at bill.coleman@oksenate.gov.