2019 was a year of change and reflection.
We saw the demolition of the old high school. During the demolition a time capsule was discovered beneath the capstone of that building. Many people reflected on their memories attending the high school while others looked forward to what could be. We recreated an old photo from the 1940s on the steps of the old high school before it was torn down. We also reflected on a devastating tornado from 20 years ago as more tornados and a devastating flood were happening.
The last class of the decade graduated from high school and five Osage Chiefs were captured in one historic photograph.
I don’t usually make New Year’s Resolutions because I think that tends to make us focus on the worst of ourselves and just sets us up for failure. Last year my resolution was to be more compassionate. I don’t think I would have made it through this year without that in the forefront of my mind.
As we move into a new year and a new decade, I find myself looking towards the future with uncertainty. Our political climate is extremely divided. Our city is growing and improving. But we never really know what to expect from the years to come.
For the next decade, my resolution is to never stop learning.
Over the last two months, I have interviewed many Hometown Heroes. What I learned from each of them is that being a hero isn’t something that you just sweep in a do. Being a hero is having love, compassion and passion each and every day. You have to be prepared when the time comes.
Our first responders didn’t just automatically know what to do when the flood waters rose, they had years of training and preparation for emergencies, so they were ready. People don’t just one day decide to do a compassionate thing. They have been taught by family and friends to have a loving heart. Each one of our heroes had someone that inspired them to be the person they are.
We didn’t get the amazing photo of the five Osage Chiefs because someone pulled out their phone and took a photo. The photographer spent years studying and learning his craft so he was ready when the time came.
My job, as the editor of this newspaper, is to be prepared to tell you about whatever the news may be whether its politics, disaster, sports, schools or heroics. It’s to be prepared to take photos and explain difficult concepts. Which means I need to know a lot about a lot.
Outside of work my job is to make sure that my family is taken care of, provided for, that the kids do well in school and learn to become amazing adults, that the dogs have a safe and secure home and that each and every member of my family and my friends know that I will be there for them no matter what. Which means I need to know a lot about a lot.
I also just enjoy expanding my horizons whether it’s learning about our nation’s past, finding out more about what’s going on internationally, concerns here in the US, improving my skills as a writer and photographer, learning to paint or reading Sherlock Holmes.
So that is my resolution for the upcoming decade. Learn out of necessity. Learn for fun. But just never stop learning.
