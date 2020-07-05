This letter comes at a time of great division, especially within our nation.
Many people are saying the end has to be near. We’re not going to try and decide when the Lord is going to return.
One thing we know is there have been many times of division in the world and even in our own nation. July 4th is a great reminder of good triumphing over evil.
One thing that has made our nation so great is the fact that people have always been willing to die for their fellow countrymen. People that followed the words of Jesus when He said “Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one’s life for his friends.”-NIV.
When we can put others above ourselves that is truly following Christ’s example.
Our nation was founded on a Godly foundation. Our country is far from perfect but it is still the best place on earth. We have to learn to unite again, and we better unite for good and not for evil! “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”-NIV.
Use your freedom wisely. May we be a blessing to God and pray that He will bless America. Happy Independence Day!