Congratulations on your long career in public education. I would not attempt your job for a variety of reasons, but I have said for a long time that the work ethic and good-will of teachers is the only reason public education works as well as it does since the incentives of the system actually work against them.
But now to your response to my piece.
Fact is, when it comes to reading instruction, sight words are an aside. Of course, sight words have to be taught, but even sight words such as “said,” “right,” and “sight” have phonetic components. Just off the top of my head, I cannot think of an instance where “ight” doesn’t represent “ite,” for example. The “ough” and “ought” words have a little more variation, and are true sight words. However, the bulk of words are phonetic or have such a large proportion of phonetic components that putting emphasis on sight words and “context” rather than phonics to figure out new words is educational malpractice. Here is a blog, complete with many hyperlinks, that more fully explains my views of the reading issue.
I know what teachers have been taught and by whom they’ve been taught, as well as the quality of the research that has gone into much of what teachers have been taught. Most of the “research” in education is anecdotal, which means the conclusions drawn are heavily impacted by the researcher’s pre-conceived notions, which are too-often wrong and are based on political and social ideology. I know partly because of my wife’s training and experience. She has taught every age. In addition, I’ve sat through hours and hours of testimony regarding all aspects of education by all sorts of people, including teachers, professors, and administrators and have done a good deal of my own research over a 25-year full-time career in public policy.
There is a good deal of evidence that pre-k accomplishes only one thing – free daycare for the parents. It does not result in academic or behavioral positives (except for the occasional anecdotal exception). The latest study out of Tennessee, using high-quality research methods, is that pre-k actually has negative academic AND negative behavioral impacts over time. And, one of the most over-used cliched terms in the context of education is “socialization,” which is used to justify cramming kids into the unnaturally age-stratified environment of public education, its own sort of trauma.
While I have no doubt children with family and personal tragedies living in bad neighborhoods have issues that make life, including that spent in school, difficult, this should not serve as yet another excuse to compromise expectations and standards. The emphasis on trauma-informed instruction when teachers in Oklahoma obviously need retraining to teach reading is clearly a misplaced priority and just one more way to make excuses for the system’s poor performance.
My wife teaches high school English in an OKC magnet school and is not teaching to the level of rigor she did in a minority-majority regular high school in Arizona. Honestly, it boggles my mind that any educator would defend the status quo. But, part of the problem is that too many are ill-informed about the actual state of education in this state.