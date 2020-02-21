For the past several years, teams here in Green Country have played the state football championship at the University of Tulsa. It’s a great location for our schools—convenient to get to and the stadium can well accommodate the huge crowds that show up to support their school’s team.
But that changed last year, leaving parents, patrons and students feeling extremely frustrated. That’s because of a decision made just weeks before the championship by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA). Instead of allowing the game to be held at a stadium near the competing teams, they signed a contract with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond so that all the championship games would be played there, regardless of where the schools were from. Once they signed that contract, it was a done deal, and nothing our citizens had to say mattered.
Instead of making the ten-mile trip to TU, anyone that wanted to attend the Owasso/Jenks championship game had to drive 150 miles to UCO. Owasso had the visitors’ side of the stadium, and there were not nearly enough seats available. In the past that game would have easily drawn 20,000 cheering fans, but it was only 7,500 when held at UCO this past December.
They didn’t even schedule the game during the afternoon. It was eight in the evening, meaning students were driving 150 miles back home late at night. I believe the safety of those students, families and fans, the convenience for the competing schools, and the size of the venue should have all been considered by the OSSAA, but they weren’t. Furthermore, news broke on Wednesday saying the OSSAA was looking at a possible long-term deal to hold all the championship games at UCO.
There are some who say the Legislature shouldn’t get involved in OSSAA decisions, but their actions negatively impacted thousands of Oklahomans whose concerns were ignored and now it looks like the organization is going to keep on ignoring them. Because of the number of people impacted, I believe this is a situation that needs to be addressed.
That’s why I filed Senate Bill 1111 this session, to give the schools competing in state championships a choice about where the game will be played. SB 1111 simply says the competing schools will have a say in the championship venue, and if they can’t agree, then the OSSAA will decide.
I believe our schools and their patrons shouldn’t be forced to drive halfway across the state when a more suitable venue is just a few minutes away. The measure was approved by the Senate Education committee this past week and now moves to the floor for consideration by the full Senate.
