This past week we hit the February 27th deadline for Senate committees to vote on bills that were introduced in this chamber. Each day there were several committee meetings to consider dozens of bills—on this past Wednesday the Appropriations Committee alone had close to 70 bills on the agenda for consideration.
One of the measures considered in Appropriations was Senate Bill 1434, which I authored in order to better support Oklahoma veterans and National Guard members who are dealing with service-connected injuries.
Unemployment for disabled veterans is a real challenge throughout the country and here in Oklahoma. I wanted to do something to address situations where veterans may find it difficult to keep their jobs while seeking the medical care they need for their disability.
SB 1434 would specifically focus on state employees who are veterans with service-connected disabilities rated at 30 percent or more by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Those veterans or reservists would be entitled to an additional 96 hours of sick leave with pay so they could receive treatment, including mental health treatment, for his or her service-connected disability. That bill now moves to the full Senate for a vote.
Another of my bills that’s headed to the full senate is Senate Bill 1481, which would name a portion of U.S. Highway 75 the “OHP Captain Larry Jackson Memorial Highway.”
Captain Jackson was from Collinsville, and he was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for the Highway Patrol for almost 20 years and had recently retired from the Army Reserves where he’d been a military police officer in several countries. He’d also been Chelsea’s Police Chief and later joined the Edmond Police Department.
Captain Jackson devoted his life to serving his community, his state and his country, and I am honored to carry this legislation memorializing his life and service.
Although it will be later in the session before we begin seeing details of the 2021 budget, based on the latest certification by the State Board of Equalization, we know that legislators will have about $85.5 million less to appropriate in the new budget year compared to the current year—a decline of about 1 percent.
In the past two sessions, we made progress in restoring education funding levels which were reduced in previous years when we faced significant shortfalls. We gave teachers long-overdue raises in both 2018 and 2019. But there’s still so much more to do. We need additional resources to address overcrowded classrooms, give students more access to technology, purchase new textbooks and more. Despite the budget challenges we face, education funding must remain our top priority. I will continue to advocate for our schools throughout the appropriations process.
MAKE IT COUNT OKLAHOMA! Census Day is April 1 and Oklahoma needs a full count. An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.