I recently got to witness one of the most amazing things you can see on this earth, the birth of a child.
This was our fourth child and to see this amazing thing take place reminded me again of the plan God has for all of us. To see a child enter into this world and the manner in which they get here: the time that a mother goes through leading up to that special day and the pain and suffering that a mom has to endure up to the moment the baby arrives. It’s amazing that after a long day of labor and forty-five minutes of pushing, the very instant you witness momma meet her child the pain just seems to fade away.
This is the miracle of life, a gift from God our Creator. For a brief moment we get a glimpse of the love that God has for us.
When I see this amazing thing we call child birth, I am even more confident in the truth that God’s Word reveals. I cannot for a second believe that this planet and our lives was some kind of scientific accident.
If maybe you’ve forgotten the miracle that comes through a baby, take a look in your child’s eyes whether they are a few minutes old or eighty years I think you will be reminded of the life we’ve been blessed with.
Embrace this thing called life; it’s truly a miracle that was masterly planned out by your Creator the Author of Life.