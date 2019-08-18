Skiatook faith
Lindsey Renuard News Editor

I recently got to witness one of the most amazing things you can see on this earth, the birth of a child.

This was our fourth child and to see this amazing thing take place reminded me again of the plan God has for all of us. To see a child enter into this world and the manner in which they get here: the time that a mother goes through leading up to that special day and the pain and suffering that a mom has to endure up to the moment the baby arrives. It’s amazing that after a long day of labor and forty-five minutes of pushing, the very instant you witness momma meet her child the pain just seems to fade away.

This is the miracle of life, a gift from God our Creator. For a brief moment we get a glimpse of the love that God has for us.

When I see this amazing thing we call child birth, I am even more confident in the truth that God’s Word reveals. I cannot for a second believe that this planet and our lives was some kind of scientific accident.

If maybe you’ve forgotten the miracle that comes through a baby, take a look in your child’s eyes whether they are a few minutes old or eighty years I think you will be reminded of the life we’ve been blessed with.

Embrace this thing called life; it’s truly a miracle that was masterly planned out by your Creator the Author of Life.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.