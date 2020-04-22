Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES... NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THRU THE DAY TODAY AS A STRONG UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE MOVES OVER THE REGION. THESE STORMS WILL HAVE A TENDENCY TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS, PRODUCING SWATHS OF LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT WILL END QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&