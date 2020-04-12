The Osage County Health Department in Skiatook has announced curbside COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment only, at the Skiatook location, 210 Bulldog Blvd, on Wednesday, April 15.
The Osage County Health Department encourages those individuals 18 years and older who are experiencing a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath to contact the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740 to reserve an appointment. Please specify if requesting testing at the Skiatook location. Testing is free and does not require insurance. Instructions for utilizing the curbside testing service will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the Health Department’s curbside testing option. However, we do encourage established patients seeking testing to contact their primary care provider.
Please remember COVID-19 testing at the Osage County Health Department is being done curbside, by appointment only. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.
For additional information about COVID-19 or testing, please visit Coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the Coronavirus hotline at 1-877-215-8336.