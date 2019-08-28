It is that time of year again: football is back! In just a few short weeks, the Bulldogs will be kicking off a new season with a lot of talent poised to make a deep playoff run.
While the regular season doesn’t start until Skiatook travels to Glenpool on Sept. 6, Head Coach Vance Miller took some time out of his busy preseason schedule to sit down with the Journal and offer his insight on the season. Miller is one of the best Coaches in the state, transforming the Bulldogs into a perennial powerhouse during his twelve years at the helm of the team.
Skiatook Journal: Last season was a good one, going 7-3 before falling to Bishop Kelley in the playoffs. How will the team build on that success?
Vance Miller: In 2019, we will continue to build on the success of making the playoffs by getting better one day at a time.
Journal: A number of talented seniors graduated last year, including quarterback Cody Evans, who earned the starting position his sophomore year. What advice will you have for a first-year quarterback?
VM: We will have a handful of positions we will have to replace. My advice to the next QB will be to be a good leader.
Journal: Lots of eyes are on Jayden Garner, but the team is bringing back lots of talent. In your opinion, who are the leaders on the roster this season?
VM: We have several potential leaders this year. Jayden Garner and Thomas Reed have both been good leaders this summer in our workouts.
Journal: Is there a name or two that the Bulldogs football community might not know right now, but will know soon?
VM: We have several young players that will help this season. We will have to wait and see who steps up.
Journal: With two scrimmages this year, Sapulpa and Sperry, what do you the team can learn?
VM: These two scrimmages are good for us and help us see what we will need to improve on.
Journal: The season opens up on the road with a trip to Glenpool. Any thoughts about the first game of the year?
VM: Glenpool will be a tough challenge, but our boys will be ready for it.
Journal: Last year the we saw the team “Connect,” as was the team motto. What is the mindset this year?
VM: We are focused and ready for the season.
Journal: Are there any new additions to the coaching staff?
VM: Steven Perdue will be an assistant for the 9th grade and help us on Friday nights.
Journal: What would you like to say to the fans and support regarding the upcoming season?
VM: We would like to see the fans come out and support the 2019 Bulldog Football team. Having a great crowd in the stands helps a lot and we appreciate all the support.
Journal: Any other additional comments you would like to make?
VM: We are excited and ready for a great football season. It’s going to be a lot of fun!