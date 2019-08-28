Journal: The Sperry Pirates had amazing momentum last year. How do you hope to continue that this year?

Robert Park: We bring back a lot of experience back at our skilled positions and we are looking for great things out of those guys.

Journal: Several key players graduated last year. Have you filled those positions?

Park: Yes we graduated a great senior class a year ago with that being said we are confident in the group we have back this year.

Journal: Who will you look to as the leaders of this year’s team?

Park: We have 13 seniors on this years team and most of those young men were a huge part in our Title run a year ago so or staff is extremely excited about the experience and leadership those young men bring to the field everyday.

Journal: What are the strengths of the team?

Park: Our strengths this year are upfront and at the skilled positions and that a good combination.

Journal: Are there any new additions to the coaching staff?

Park: We add a new coach to our staff Jeff Heffner comes to us from Locust Grove and is also our Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Journal: What are your goals for this season?

Park: Our goals for this season is to make another run at a state title period.

2019 Pirates football schedule

Date Opponent Location Time
8/29 Skiatook (scrimmage) Home 6:30 p.m.
9/6 Verdigris Home 7:00 p.m.
9/13 Claremore Sequoyah Away 7:00 p.m.
9/20 Kingston Home 7:00 p.m.
9/27 Haskell Away 7:00 p.m.
10/4 Kiefer Away 7:00 p.m.
10/11 Caney Valley (Homecoming) Home 7:00 p.m.
10/17 Morris Away 7:00 p.m.
10/25 Victory Christian Home 7:00 p.m.
11/1 Dewey Away 7:00 p.m.
11/8 Beggs Home 7:00 p.m.

