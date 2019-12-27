The 5A #2 Bulldog wrestling team hosted the 5A #5 Glenpool Warriors on December 19th.
The Warriors are full of talented wrestlers top to bottom and came in to town hoping to spoil Homecoming night for the Bulldogs. The evening started off with Senior candidate Anna Taylor being crowned as queen by kissing captain Cody Francis. After the Homecoming ceremonies were over the Bulldogs took the mat hoping to extend their winning streak.
The dual was close eight matches in as the Bulldogs only held a 19 to 15 lead but then the Bulldogs started to take control. The next six matches all produced bonus points as Skiatook dominated the Warriors upper weights and came away with a 53 to 15 win.
Brody Gee at 106lbs wasted no time and pinned Doug Holt forty-five seconds into the first period.
Josey Jernegan at 113lbs dominated Jacoby Clarke and won by a thirteen to four major decision.
Kyle Bowman at 120lbs lost by a two to six decision and Jacob Meyers at 126lbs lost by a fall. After four matches the Bulldogs were ahead 10 to 9.
Cody Francis at 132lbs was able to get a last second reversal and win by a close eight to six decision over Jace Ellis.
Isaac long at 138lbs came away with a pin late in the second period to give Skiatook a little breathing room making the dual score 19 to 9.
Cale Glover at 145lbs and Tony Johnson at 152lbs both lost close decisions against their Warrior opponents.
After eight matches the Bulldogs were up 19 to 15 and both teams still had tough kids coming up. The Bulldogs wrestled tough and came away with wins in the next six matches with five of those being falls.
Richie Lee at 160lbs pinned his opponent at the 1:09 mark in the first period. Two time state champion
Cougar Andersen wrestling at 170lbs saw his first action this year as he wrestled the Warrior’s Garrett Wells. Andersen took down Wells five times and got a reversal on his way to a twelve to four major decision.
Brian Pollard at 182lbs dominated his opponent by getting five takedowns and a couple of near fall points before pinning JW Stevens late in the third period. With Pollards win the Bulldogs sealed the dual win making the score 35 to 15 with only three matches remaining.
BK Seago at 195lbs pinned Cade Ward late in the first period with thirteen seconds left.
Reece Womack at 220lbs made his high school debut against Glenpool’s Ryan Winn. The Bulldog wasted very little time in throwing Winn in a headlock and pinned the Warrior just thirty-seven seconds into the first period.
To end the night at HW Nate Easky pinned Jake Pauna in forty-four seconds.
The #2 Bulldogs were able to dominate the #5 Warriors with nine of their ten wins producing bonus points making the dual score 53 to 15 on Homecoming night.