Skiatook hosted their annual wrestling tournament in January and came away with four tournament champions and a first place team finish.

The Bulldogs places first in the Skiatook Invitational with 259 points. Wagoner came in second with 203 points with Glenpool in third with 177.4 points. The Sperry Pirates came in fourth with 141 points.

Champions:

113lb- Josey Jernegan

152lb- Tony Johnson

160lb- Cougar Andersen

195lb- Alex Johnson

Runner-Ups:

106lb- Brody Gee

132lb- Cody Francis

170lb- Richie Lee

3rd Place:

182lb- BK Seago

4th Place:

120lb- Jacob Myers

138lb- Isaac Long

5th Place

126lb- Kyle Bowman

HWT- Nate Easky

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.