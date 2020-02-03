Skiatook hosted their annual wrestling tournament in January and came away with four tournament champions and a first place team finish.
The Bulldogs places first in the Skiatook Invitational with 259 points. Wagoner came in second with 203 points with Glenpool in third with 177.4 points. The Sperry Pirates came in fourth with 141 points.
Champions:
113lb- Josey Jernegan
152lb- Tony Johnson
160lb- Cougar Andersen
195lb- Alex Johnson
Runner-Ups:
106lb- Brody Gee
132lb- Cody Francis
170lb- Richie Lee
3rd Place:
182lb- BK Seago
4th Place:
120lb- Jacob Myers
138lb- Isaac Long
5th Place
126lb- Kyle Bowman
HWT- Nate Easky