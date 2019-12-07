Despite several fast breaks and three pointers from Alex Holloman and Jayden Garner, as well as some great blocks at the net, the Bulldogs lost to the Tigers, 64-53.

The game was evenly matched in most areas except for free throws and assists. The Tigers hit 70% of their free throw shots with the Bulldogs hitting only 30%. The Bulldogs outclassed the Tigers in rebounds and block, with Coweta have no blocks during the game and Skiatook having three.

The Tigers also hit 21% of their free throw shots to Skiatook's 21%. This is Skiatook's second loss this season.

