Sperry football received their annual 2A-3 district awards last week.

Coach Robert Park was named the 2A-3 District Coach of the Year.

Joe Whiteley - District MVP

Cooper Park - Offensive Player of the Year

Walker Niver - Defensive Player of the Year

Stormy Weathers - Special Teams Player of the Year

Bryce Carter - Running Back of the Year

Kohlby Foster - Receiver of the Year

Tyler Arnold - Tight End of the Year

Levi Juby - Interior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Congratulations to all those who won awards.

