Sperry football received their annual 2A-3 district awards last week.
Coach Robert Park was named the 2A-3 District Coach of the Year.
Joe Whiteley - District MVP
Cooper Park - Offensive Player of the Year
Walker Niver - Defensive Player of the Year
Stormy Weathers - Special Teams Player of the Year
Bryce Carter - Running Back of the Year
Kohlby Foster - Receiver of the Year
Tyler Arnold - Tight End of the Year
Levi Juby - Interior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Congratulations to all those who won awards.