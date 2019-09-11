Skiatook's cross country team traveled to Broken Arrow on September 7th to compete.
"All of the runners, many of them in their first ever 5k Cross Country race, ran well," Coach Tony Wisley said. "We are off to a decent start. The shiner was Ashley Myers with a 26th place finish of 73 runners, most of which were 6A teams."
Girls Results
Ashley Myers, 26th, 23:44.88
Mykenzie Jones, 48th, 25:43.41
Faith Walker, 61st, 27:56.22
Farren Wright, 62nd, 28:19.16
Boys results
Trevor Snively, 62nd, 21:54.30
Hunter Evans, 76th, 25:14.85
Brandon Klassen, 80th, 27:03.34
Camron Sanders, 81st, 27:28.58
Ethan Euliss, 82nd, 27:36.85
Andrew Miller, 85th, 28:56.88