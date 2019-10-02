The cross country team had a lot of success at the Grove meet.
"Both boys & girls teams ran well at the Grove Cross Country meet, netting nine medals between them," Coach Tony Wisley said. "Decent temperatures with cloud cover was a welcomed change to the heat indexes of the previous meets this season. Even though the course is noted for being difficult for PRs (personal bests) due to it’s many tight turns, there were four of the eleven athletes posting PRs."
Nevaeh Bowman, Aaron Hight, Ethan Euliss and Camron Sanders ran personal bests at the meet.
Ashley Myers 24:07
Mykenzie Jones 23:33
Faith Walker 26:02
Nevaeh Bowman 28:40
Trevor Snively 20:32
Aaron Hight 22:33
Ethan Euliss 23:36
Camron Sanders 24:44
Jaxon Linton 22:53
Logan Jones 28:03