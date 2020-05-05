Congratulations to Skiatook senior Jayden Garner and Sperry junior Jayden Bridgeman, who received honorable mentions in the All World boys basketball teams.
How the team was picked
World sports writer Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.