IMG_0448.jpg

Jayden Garner takes a shot from the outside three point line during Friday night’s play off game. Amy Garner/Skiatook Journal

Congratulations to Skiatook senior Jayden Garner and Sperry junior Jayden Bridgeman, who received honorable mentions in the All World boys basketball teams.

How the team was picked

World sports writer Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.