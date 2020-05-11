Hayleigh Glover, a 2017 Skiatook High School graduate, received the Golden Spirit Award for cheerleading at Oklahoma State University.
Her parents are Michelle Daley and Steve Daley of Tulsa and Chris Glover and Melinda Glover of Skiatook.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
