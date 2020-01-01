By Lindsey Chastain
News Editor
1.3
Basketball
Skiatook at Collinsville at 6 p.m.
1.7
Basketball
Skiatook vs. Grove at 6 p.m.
Sperry at Perkins at 6 p.m
Wrestling
Sperry vs. Cushing at 6 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, NOWATA, CRAIG, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, CREEK, OKFUSKEE AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&
By Lindsey Chastain
News Editor
1.3
Basketball
Skiatook at Collinsville at 6 p.m.
1.7
Basketball
Skiatook vs. Grove at 6 p.m.
Sperry at Perkins at 6 p.m
Wrestling
Sperry vs. Cushing at 6 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
JAKECRETE Patios, Bldg Slabs, Driveways, Stained & Stamped Concrete. Call Jake 918-855-2127