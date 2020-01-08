1.9
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Sperry at District Duals in Inola at 5 p.m.
1.10
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Skiatook at Jenks Tournament
Sperry at Cushing Tournament at 12 p.m.
1.11
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Skiatook at Jenks Tournament
Sperry at Cushing Tournament at 12 p.m.
1.14
Basketball
Skiatook vs. Glenpool at 6 p.m.
Sperry vs. Dewey at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Skiatook at Claremore at 6 p.m.
Sperry hosts District Duals at 1 p.m.