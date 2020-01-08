Sperry Basketball Tournament

Sperry Basketball Tournament AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 Amy Garner

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Sperry at District Duals in Inola at 5 p.m.

1.10

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Skiatook at Jenks Tournament

Sperry at Cushing Tournament at 12 p.m.

1.11

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Skiatook at Jenks Tournament

Sperry at Cushing Tournament at 12 p.m.

1.14

Basketball

Skiatook vs. Glenpool at 6 p.m.

Sperry vs. Dewey at 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Skiatook at Claremore at 6 p.m.

Sperry hosts District Duals at 1 p.m.

