Kingston at Sperry

Barry Lewis: Sperry Pirates

Mike Brown: Sperry Pirates

Patrick Prince: Sperry Pirates

Shawn Hein: Sperry Pirates

John Ferguson: Sperry Pirates

Nathan Thompson: Sperry Pirates

Student guest picker Brady Voss: Sperry Pirates

 Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World

10.17

Softball

Skiatook at State

10.18

Softball

Skiatook at State

10.19

Cross Country

Sperry at regionals

Softball

Skiatook at State

10.21

Volleyball

Skiatook at State

10.22

Volleyball

Skiatook at State

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.