Amos Satepauhoodle is as enthusiastic about his Osage tribal heritage as he is about his athletic career. And that’s saying a lot.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is a senior football standout for the Hominy Bucks, who visit No. 2 Rejoice Christian in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday.
He’s also a state champion discus thrower and a varsity basketball starter.
But Satepauhoodle goes into another world when he dons tribal regalia and dances ceremonially with other Osage men and boys.
He participates in the four-day In-Lon-Schka dances held every June in the Osage historical districts of Pawhuska, Hominy and Garyhorse (near Fairfax). He’s also danced in intertribal powwows across the Midwest.
In-Lon-Schka means “playground of the eldest son.” The dances have historical and spiritual significance for the Osage. They celebrate the tribe’s survival from its unrecorded past and are transmitted orally from one generation to the next.
According to Lynette Satepauhoodle, Amos’ mother, the dances “put you back in touch with your spirituality and allow you to become an instrument of God or the creator. They put things into perspective and relieve the stresses of this crazy world.”
Amos Satepauhoodle started dancing “as soon as I learned how to crawl. I was born into it,” he said.
He learned from watching and mimicking the older dancers around him, many of whom were part of his own family.
He had good teachers.
His grandfather, the late Evans Ray (E.R.) Satepauhoodle, was a Kiowa educator and scholar descended from Satank, or Sitting Bear, a signer of the Medicine Lodge Treaty of 1876, which created a 2.8-million acre reservation for the southern plains tribes in western Oklahoma.
E.R. Satepauhoodle spent 30 years working with Native American youth as a teacher, coach, counselor and administrator. He is also widely known for his work in preserving the Kiowa language.
Also an avid athlete, he played football semiprofessionally and was invited to training camp in 1961 with the fledgling American Football League’s then-Boston Patriots franchise.
His sons grew strong in the cultures of their Kiowa father and Osage mother (the late Genevieve Oberly Satepaulhoodle) and were Hominy football standouts who went on to play at the college level.
Silas Satepauhoodle signed to play at the University of Oklahoma. Craig Satepauhoodle, part of back-to-back state championship teams in 1982-83 and a two-time state discus champ, turned down scholarship offers from OU, Oklahoma State and Kansas to walk on at Nebraska.
Both finished their collegiate careers at the University of Central Oklahoma. Both are still active in ceremonial dancing.
More recently, Amos’ older brother, Talon, was an All-State football player for the Bucks. His sister, Cher, was an Indian All-State basketball selection in 2012 and a state qualifier in track.
Clearly, Amos had big shoes to fill athletically, Osage elder John Henry Mashunkashey said, “but he’s handled it well and made himself into a quality human being.”
Mashunkashey’s nickname for Satepauhoodle is “Famous Amos.”
“He’s famous to the people of Hominy because he’s a good ball player, a state champion discus thrower and he’s got it going culturally. He’s taken part in all of our ceremonial activities and become a real asset to both tribes,” Mashunkashey said.
Satepauhoodle frequently trains with his “Uncle Si,” and it’s not uncommon for them to compare notes about life on the field.
“We talk about the basic stuff, like how you need to get low and play behind your pads,” he said. “And we talk about the drills I need to do to become a better lineman.”
Satepauhoodle seems to be getting better on both sides of the ball. Through nine games, he had 28 pancake blocks. A “pancake” occurs when an offensive lineman drives into a defender and puts him on his back.
On defense, 13 of Satepauhoodle’s 41 tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.
Though strong as an ox, he’s amazingly quick for a big man.
The dancing “has definitely made him a better athlete,” Hominy head coach Caleb Christian said. “I can’t see how it wouldn’t have. He’s done it for so long. He’s really light on his feet.”
Like his uncles before him, Satepauhoodle wants to play college football. Current UCO coach Nick Bobeck has shown the greatest interest.
“We talked at a camp, and (Bobeck) really got in there and taught me a little bit more about hand placement and where the feet are supposed to be,” he said. “If the feet are too wide, we get unbalanced and don’t bring a lot of punch. The idea is to be stable on your base.”
In the spring, Satepauhoodle will be gunning for his second state discus title. He finished first at the 2A state meet as a sophomore and was runner-up as a junior.
In May 2018 at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City, Satepauhoodle threw the discus 147 feet, 9 inches to become the second person in his family to win the event after his uncle’s titles in 1983-84.
“All I wanted that first year was to be on the podium,” he said. “But after I got there, I told my family I really wanted to win it.”