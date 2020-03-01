I have no qualms admitting that February at my new favorite bass fishing pond was about as exciting as watching the stains lift from my tighty-whities in a light-bleach soak.
It was a long, boring exercise. And in the end, things were no prettier than when I started.
Now March is here. It’s Oklahoma’s big-bass month. Fifteen of the state’s 20 biggest bass smacked a hook in the month of March. All of them came from lakes south of I-40 stocked with Florida-strain bass, but never mind that if you only fish the state’s northern tier. March brings hope to all.
New flies are on order, and I’m starting the month with advice from a guy who has more time fly-fishing ponds and small lakes than I do in my skivvies.
It’s possible I was still in diapers when he started keeping fishing journals.
Terry Wilson and his wife, Roxanne, have written four books on fly-fishing for bass, crappie and bluegill, and always are generous with their advice at thebluegillpond.com.
With better fishing ahead, I’m here to share what I’m going to apply with a fly rod on a small pond so you can adapt that to your fishing efforts on your own pond, lake or cove with your fly rod or bait-caster.
The weather for bass through March on small water bodies and large marks a period for bass to move from late-winter patterns to pre-spawn and — with luck — into the spawn.
Smaller water bodies warm up faster than our large reservoirs, so the earliest springtime behavior in big bass can be found there.
I cast an in-stream thermometer suspended about 3 feet under a large float to check temperatures at my favorite pond early Friday and found the temperature was around 42 degrees. Ten days earlier, it was 48. With sun and 70-degree highs forecast, that will change rapidly.
Terry Wilson walked me through a progression of water temperatures and things to consider as the month progresses. These tips hold true for all bass anglers.
If you’re not a fly-fisher, when I reference things like “minnow pattern” think swimbaits or jerkbaits (or real minnows). If it’s something like a woolly bugger or worm imitation think jigs and worms (or real night crawlers). The conversion is pretty easy.
An early consideration by anglers at small, clear-water ponds is a careful approach and staying low with clothing that blends in with surroundings.
“Bass coming up from their winter home might be coming from the place that was some of the deepest, darkest water in the pond,” Wilson said. “They are very spooky. The shadow of a line can spook them.”
Early unseasonably warm days can have bass literally soaking in the sun. Water that is, for example, 48 degrees instead of 44 degrees a few feet deeper might bring fish up to suspend 2 to 3 feet below the surface at the warmest time of day (1-4 p.m.) over some of the deepest water in the pond, Wilson said.
“I’ll fish unweighted, brightly colored size 6 or 8 flies, chartreuse or yellow-and-pink woolly buggers, or maybe a marabou streamer in white or yellow, or something with a small spinner blade attached,” he said.
The key is fishing that streamer as slowly as possible and only letting it sink 2 to 3 feet.
When temperatures are in the 40s, the other place to look is for deeper bass around structure, he said. These fish are not active, but they are opportunists, he said.
Wilson recommended using patience and streamer flies of size 2 or 4. Leggy flies like a Calcasieu Pig Boat or a Wilson’s Bass Bully, or any worm imitation out of a long rabbit strip can work.
“I’ll usually use a sinking line and the flies are dark black or purple,” he said.
As the water temperatures rise into the 50s, bass will follow prey into warm-water areas like shallow flats and sunny shorelines with dark substrates during the day. As those temperatures steadily hold in the mid-50s and near the 60s, bass begin to stage off shallow areas, grow territorial, and move up to spawn.
“They are getting more aggressive at the 50-degree mark,” Wilson said. “You can fish a little faster on the flats or at the edge of the flats.”
The same flies apply, whether those flats and drops involve rocky ledges or pond drop-offs or fish hanging in the shade of structures or near early-growing vegetation or moss columns in the afternoon.
Finally the spawn, in that 55-degree range and above, brings the aggressive, territorial bites we all love. Wilson said a weighted salamander imitation streamer is one of his favorites. He ties one called a Jointed Sally in olive and orange.
“I’ve never seen an orange salamander, but in stained water they can see it better,” he said. “The relationship between bass and salamanders is like crows and owls — it’s a genetic hatred.”
Most anglers know that just about anything pulled slowly across or near an area cleared for a nest can elicit a strike when the spawn is on and that fish staging in deeper waters near those spawning areas are ready to strike.
Goodbye, February; you were bleak as freshly bleached underwear. Hello, March; you look bright, sunny and full of hope.