The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs ended the season on a high note, defeating Collinsville and winning the Highway 20 Rivalry 36-30.
Senior Rylee Massey’s 11 points helped fuel a late comeback and secure the win for her team on senior night.
What would eventually turn into a win started slowly for Skiatook, who only managed to score three points in the first quarter of the game. The girls could not get a basket to drop, but fortunately their lock-down defense only allowed 6 points to Collinsville, so they stayed in the game despite the scoring problems.
In the second, Skiatook shook off the rust and put up 12 points, recapturing a 15-11 lead at halftime. The third quarter saw Collinsville overtake Skiatook once again, but the Lady Bulldogs closed the game on a 14-5 run and seized the victory.
The Lady Bulldogs played very aggressive all night, getting to the rim and generating lots of calls. They shot 24 free throws, as opposed to only 8 from the Cardinals, which helped get a big win over a rival.
In addition to Massey’s 11 points, Taylor Hight and Martina Aeschliman both scored 7, while Bailey Henderson added 5 of her own. Hight led the team with 8 rebounds, and Henderson’s 3 steals created valuable possessions for Skiatook down the stretch.
The Skiatook Journal would like to thank the Bulldogs coaches and players for their hard work committed to this season. A special shout-out to the seniors—here’s to wishing you good luck in the next chapter of life, wherever that takes you!