The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs hosted Pryor for homecoming on February 14 in the Brooks Walton Activity center. During a game that went back and fourth all night, Pryor managed to overtake Skiatook late in a 54-50 win.
The Lady Bulldogs, halfway through the third quarter, climbed up to an eleven-point lead, but the Tigers began to chip away and close the gap. In the final minutes, Pryor tied the game at 46, then never looked back.
Both teams shot exceptionally well—Skiatook going 46% from the field and Pryor shooting 49%. Pryor made 5 three pointers, as opposed to only 2 from Skiatook, but Skiatook dominated from inside the arch. Most notably for the Lady Bulldogs was the play of Taylor Hight, who posted 18 points to help spur the offense and added 5 steals to lead the defense in takeaways.
In almost every major statistical category, Skiatook and Pryor were very close in performance, and the biggest difference for the game was something nearly out of the Lady Bulldogs’ hands: fouls.
Skiatook had 19 fouls called against them, while Pryor was only whistled 6 times throughout the game. This translated to 22 free-throw attempts for the Tigers and only 4 for the Lady Bulldogs. The seemingly lopsided calling was frequently pointed out by unhappy Bulldogs fans.
While Martina Aeschliman scored 11 points on 8 shots and Rylee Anglen added 9 points of her own to help keep Skiatook in the game, the all-around game from Rylee Massey was a cornerstone for the Lady Bulldogs. On top of 8 points, Massey led the team in assists, rebounds, and blocks—with 6, 6, and 1, respectively. The willingness to do the dirty work really shined in the senior’s performance.
It was a tough loss for the girls, but a loss where a lot of heart was shown and great effort was left on the court. As the season winds down, the girls are playing better together than ever.