Skiatook’s Lady Bulldogs volleyball team took on the Claremore Zebras August 20.
The first set of the match was decidedly in Skiatook’s favor 25-18, with the girls dominating at the net.
During set two, the game got tense as teams traded points back and forth. A slam by Josie Reed put the Dawgs in the lead. The zebras kept fighting back and the teams tied again at 16. Another slam, this time by Oki Darrow put the Dawgs in the led again, but the Zebras would come back to win the set 25-19.
The Dawgs got first blood in set three and kept the lead for the first half of the set, but the Zebra’s took the set 25-20.
In set four the Lady Dawgs were on the board first and kept increasing their lead. The teams tied up again at 14, but the Dawgs came out on top 25-18 leading to a fifth set.
The crowd rallied behind the Lady Dawgs as the teams traded points again in the fifth set all the way up through 12 points before the Dawgs took the lead and carried the momentum all the way to a win with a 15-12 win in the fifth set.