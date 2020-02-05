The Lady Bulldogs, who were 5-12 on the season faced the Claremore Tigers (8-9) Tuesday, February 4, and lost in a close game 44-39.
In the first quarter a steal by Rylee Anglen kept the Tigers off the board and a fast break by Martina Aeschliman put Skiatook on the board first with two points. The Lady Dawgs pulled slightly ahead and a great block by Taylor Hight held the score at 8-4. Aeschliman topped of the first with a steal and kept the Bulldogs in the lead.
Anglen hit two three pointers in the second and started off the third with a block, but the Zebras were able to pull into the lead in the third quarter. Block by Hight kept their lead to 23-18.
A fast break and a steal y Hight and another steal by Anglen decreased the Zebra’s lead, but the Zebras still came out on top, 44-39.
The Lady Daws topped Claremore in assists 10-7, steals 9-7, blocks 3-2 and field goal percentage 33% to 31%. Claremore topped the Lady Dawgs with 39 rebounds to Skiatook’s 23, 3 point success percentage with 30% to Skiatook’s 10% and free throws with 67% to Skiatook’s 42%.
The basketball teams will celebrate Homecoming on February 14 and senior night on February 18.