The Lady Bulldogs, who were 5-12 on the season faced the Claremore Tigers (8-9) Tuesday, February 4, and lost in a close game 44-39.

In the first quarter a steal by Rylee Anglen kept the Tigers off the board and a fast break by Martina Aeschliman put Skiatook on the board first with two points. The Lady Dawgs pulled slightly ahead and a great block by Taylor Hight held the score at 8-4. Aeschliman topped of the first with a steal and kept the Bulldogs in the lead.

Anglen hit two three pointers in the second and started off the third with a block, but the Zebras were able to pull into the lead in the third quarter. Block by Hight kept their lead to 23-18.

A fast break and a steal y Hight and another steal by Anglen decreased the Zebra’s lead, but the Zebras still came out on top, 44-39.

The Lady Daws topped Claremore in assists 10-7, steals 9-7, blocks 3-2 and field goal percentage 33% to 31%. Claremore topped the Lady Dawgs with 39 rebounds to Skiatook’s 23, 3 point success percentage with 30% to Skiatook’s 10% and free throws with 67% to Skiatook’s 42%.

The basketball teams will celebrate Homecoming on February 14 and senior night on February 18.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.