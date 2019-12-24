The Lady Pirates won first place in the Sperry basketball tournament.

The girls defeated the HFC Warriors 36-9, Tulsa Central 24-17 and NOAH 34-31 to take the championship title.

Angela Emery was named the MVP and Hannah Leon was named the All Tournament Team Member.

The Lady Dawgs started the tournament with a 57-50 loss to NOAH, who ended up in second place overall. They then went on to defeat Webster 42-29 and the HFC Warriors 33-13 to win the consolation.

The Skiatook boys team ended in second place in the tournament by defeating Oklahoma Storm North 58-39, the HFC Warriors 53-52, but fell to the Webster 68-63 in the championship game.

THe Sperry boys started the tournament with a 39-37 loss to NOAH and won the seventh place match against North Storm 64-60.

