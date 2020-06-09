Lauren McCreary has signed to play volleyball for Bethel College in Newton, Kansas.
McCreary graduated from Skiatook High School in 2020 and is excited to join the family at Bethel College.
"I can't wait to put in the work with the team and be a part of something special," McCreary said. "I am eager to challenge myself academically while getting to play the sport I love. I'm very thankful for all my family, coaches and friends who have gotten me this far in life."
Bethel College is equally excited to have McCreary join their team. The coach said, "Lauren is a very coachable player with a 'can do' attitude and is ready to work while bringing depth to our setter position. She is another high character young woman that will be a great addition to Bethel as a student-athlete."
While at SHS McCready played volleyball, basketball and soccer. She was in the National Honor Society, FFA, Student Council, FCA and was a class officer. She also volunteered at Legacy Family Networks.