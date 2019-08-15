Birch
August 11. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around coves, dam, docks, and shorelines. Due to the extremely hot weather only located a couple cat fisherman to speak to this week. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Ft. Gibson
August 12. Elevation above normal, water 85 and murky. Channel and blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live shad, shad, and shrimp around main lake, rocks, shorelines, and windblown shorelines. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around docks and shallows. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, and spoons at 15 ft. around channels, main lake, points, underwater break lines, humps, and structure. Bass fishing is productive early and late in the day near areas where bait fish can be found. The catfish bite has been productive throughout the day. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
August 11. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels, inlet, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw
August 13. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. White bass and crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, shad, and slabs below the dam and around brush structure, coves, main lake, riprap, standing timber, and bridges. Striped bass hybrids and walleye slow on jerk bait, jigs, live bait, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around channels, flats, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
August 8. Elevation above normal, water 82. Largemouth bass good on plastics around rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
August 9. Elevation above normal, water 68 and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Fishing is good when not generating water from dam, fair when generating water at 1 unit. Float fishing good from small boats. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry
August 12. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 89, and semi-clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, grubs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and frogs around riprap, standing timber, northern brush structure, and west side shorelines. Bass are most active in the evening and morning, mid-day bass are caught in deep water with grubs and jigs. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and shad along dam riprap, docks, creek channels and brush piles. Saugeye fair on night-crawlers, jigs, crankbaits and bottom bouncers along dam riprap, sandbar flats, rocky points and main channel. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins at 12-18 ft. along dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber and island brush piles. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.
Oologah
August 11. Elevation 8 ft. above normal and falling, water 80 and murky. Release below the dam was 13,000 cfs at time of this report. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and juglines. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
August 12. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 15-25 ft. around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
August 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on plastics and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around coves and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
August 13. Elevation 10 ft. above normal and holding, water murky in the upper end and clear in the lower end. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Flathead catfish good on live bait and sunfish around rocks, shorelines, and on trotlines, limblines, and jugs. White bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and spoons around main lake, surfacing schools, and in the late evening. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
August 11. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass fair on plastics, spinnerbaits, and worms around coves, creek channels, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels, dam, discharge, inlet, river channel, shorelines, spillway, and tailwater. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.