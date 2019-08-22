Ft. Gibson
August 19. Elevation 6 1/2 ft. above normal, water 84. White bass fair on jigs and spoons in the main lake and offshore structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
August 20. Elevation dropping, water 83 and clearing. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, around channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw
August 20. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 85, and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, and topwater lures below the dam, around the main lake, points, rocks, and bridges. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, flats, and shallows. Thermocline is set at 14-16 ft. currently. This means if fish go below that line (they do for short periods to feed and cool off) they run out of oxygen quickly. If you set jugs or trotlines deeper than that you will be pulling off dead fish. Please exercise common sense and set your lines shallow or tend them continuously. The fishing is good; it’s a good time to go. Let’s not waste our valuable resources! Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
August 15. Elevation above normal, water 84. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
August 16. Elevation normal, water 70 and cloudy. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam, around shallows and non-current areas. Fishing is good during, no water generation. Wade fishing fair when generation is 1 unit of water. Float fishing from small watercraft is fair. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah
August 18. Elevation 4 ft. above normal and slowly falling, water 82 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam and trolling crankbaits along main lake flats early and late. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
August 18. Elevation above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and around bridges. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on crankbaits around main lake and points. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
August 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and topwater lures around weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around flats and main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits and lipless baits around coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
August 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Jig-N-Pig combos and large plastic baits in the main lake, around points, rocks, shorelines and holding in deep water around structure. White bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, rogues, small lures, spoons in the main lake and around windy points. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish at 20-30 ft. in the main channel. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
August 20. Elevation dropping, water 81 and murky, Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam around discharge and in the main lake. Paddlefish fair below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.