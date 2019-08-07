Bell Cow
August 4. Elevation normal, water 88 and muddy. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait, and stinkbait around docks, shorelines, and weed beds. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch
August 4. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clearing. Largemouth and striped bass hybrids fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, plastics, and spinnerbaits around main lake, river channel, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie and bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, sunfish, and worms around coves, dam, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Chandler
August 4. Elevation normal, water 87 and muddy. Largemouth bass slow on plastics and spinnerbaits around coves and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around the dam. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Fort Gibson
August 5. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, and tube jigs around channels, coves, flats, and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
August 4. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, jerk bait, rogues, topwater lures, and worms around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, inlet, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around channels, creek channels, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone
August 1. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and sassy shad around shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
August 2. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and small lures below the dam and around non-current areas. Water generation is maintaining around 1600 cfs, which allows for some wade fishing. Also, float fishing is good from boats. ODWC is continuing with weekly stocking at this time. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah
August 4. Elevation 5 3/4 ft. above normal and falling slowly, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and juglines around flats. Current release from the dam is 5000 cfs. All campgrounds and boat ramps are open. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
August 4. Elevation above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and bridges. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 15-25 ft. around main lake and points. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
August 4. Elevation normal, water murky. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and lipless baits around main lake and points. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and spinnerbaits around weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on live bait and slabs around main lake. There is 18 inch minimum length requirement for saugeye. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
August 6. Elevation 9 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs at 12-20 ft. around docks, main lake, and submerged brush structure. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, plastics, and large plastics and brush hogs at 15-20 ft. around dam, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, shad, and sunfish around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie action is picking up with keeper fish taken over brush piles. Bass action is good in the main lake off points and rip-rap with one smallmouth over 7 pounds reported as a possible new lake record. Catfish are active as well on live or cut baits using traditional methods. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
August 4. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shallows, shorelines, spillway, and tailwater. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, inlet, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.