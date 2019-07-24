Bell Cow
July 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie slow on minnows at 10 ft. around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms and punch bait around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Carl Blackwell
July 23. Elevation normal, water 86. Channel catfish fair on Alabama rig, chicken liver, hot dogs, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, discharge, riprap, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, tube jigs, and worms around shallows, shorelines, and crappie dock. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler
July 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Flathead catfish slow on sunfish along shorelines at night. Channel catfish slow on crawfish, punch bait and worms around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan
July 21. Elevation 13 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around riprap and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft. Gibson
July 22. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. The lake is still inundated with high water. The lake continues to be difficult to access. Please use extreme caution while boating. Due to high water, boating is only recommended by operators who have above average familiarity with the lake. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points and shallows. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jigs around docks and rocks. Channel catfish being caught on cut bait and sunfish along the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
July 21. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, inlet, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw
July 23. Elevation dropping, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass, striped hybrid bass, and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, and top water below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around riprap, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie and walleye slow on jigs, live bait, and minnows below the dam, around riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
July 18. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
July 19. Elevation above normal, water 65-70 and clear. Due to high water on Tenkiller Lake water release is above average making fishing difficult. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry
July 22. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 82 and semi-clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits around northern brush structure, coves, inlet shallows, west side shorelines, standing timber, and lily pads. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait around dam, riprap, docks, and creek channels. Saugeye fair on nightcrawlers, jigs, and crankbaits around dam, riprap, sandbar, flats, and rocky points. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms, and beetle spins around dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber, island, and rocky points. Crappie are being caught below 10 ft. depth in most areas. White bass fair on crankbaits, deep divers, and jigs around the dam, riprap, sandbar, flats, west side shorelines, and rocky points. Bass are most active in the evening and morning. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.
Oologah
July 21. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and falling, water 72 and muddy. Most ramps and campgrounds are now back open. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and fair on cut bait and shad around riprap and along Winganon Bridge. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
July 20. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. As of 2 pm on July 20th all boat ramps are open except the ramp in Tallchief Cove. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and rattle traps around the main lake and while trolling. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and bridge pillars. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
July 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. White bass fair on crankbaits around coves. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs around main lake and points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Webbers Falls
July 21. Elevation above normal, water 87 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, jerk bait, plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around coves, creek channels, and inlet. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.