Bell Cow
July 29. Elevation normal, water 89 and murky. Crappie good on minnows at 10-14 ft. around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastics, sassy shad, and swim baits around shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch
July 28. Elevation 6 ft. above normal, water 80s and clearing. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, and worms around coves, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around coves, docks, and shorelines. Twin coves and Birch Cove are all open. The docks are still underwater but people were fishing at the dock in Birch Cove campground. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell
July 28. Elevation below normal, water 81 and cloudy. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, riprap, and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around the crappie dock. Fishing is slow. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler
July 29. Elevation normal, water 89 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and small lures around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and worms around docks and boat ramp. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan
July 28. Elevation 10 1/2 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, stinkbait, and worms around riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft. Gibson
July 29. Elevation above normal, water 80 with one foot of visibility. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, hot dogs, jigs, live bait, PowerBait, small lures, topwater lures and worms around docks, main lake, riprap, rocks, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around main lake, standing timber, and flooded vertical structure. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Access to the lake is improving but far from normal. Most boat ramps and parks are still closed due to high water. Please use extreme caution while boating. Flooded conditions conceal many underwater hazards. Boating is only recommended for those with above average familiarity with the lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
July 28. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, plastics, spinnerbaits, spoons, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, docks, inlet, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie slow on hair jigs, plastics, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around channels, coves, creek channels, discharge, inlet, main lake, riprap, and shorelines. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hulah
July 28. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clearing. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, river channel, and tailwater. Lake level at the time of the report is 11 ft. above normal. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw
July 31. Elevation dropping, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, in the main lake and river channel. Crappie, white bass, and walleye slow on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, riprap, rocks and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
July 25. Elevation above normal, water 86. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
July 26. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around places of current. Fishing has been tough due to high water generation from dam. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah
July 28. Elevation 7 ft. above normal and slowly falling, water 73 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and juglines. Most boat ramps and campgrounds are now open. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
July 28. Elevation above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad and spoons at 15-25 ft. around the main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and bridges. As of 2 pm on July 27 all boat ramps are open. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
July 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye good on crankbaits and jigs around main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
July 29. Elevation 10 ft. above normal and falling, water clear. Blue and channel catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, and shad around main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jigs and plastics around points, riprap, and shorelines. All fishing conditions are good and returning to normal under late summer conditions. Bass are best at night using plastics. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
July 28. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, dam, discharge, inlet, riprap, river channel, shorelines, and tailwater. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and top water around shorelines. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.