Bell Cow
July 7. Elevation normal, water 94 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows at 8-12 ft. around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits at 4-8 ft. around standing timber. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch
July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. Channel, flathead and blue catfish slow on cut bait along the dam. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell
July 9. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms in coves, along riprap and tailwater. Crappie fair on tube jigs and worms around the crappie dock. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler
July 7. Elevation normal, water 96 and murky. Bluegill sunfish fair on worm and corn around docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shrimp along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan
July 9. Elevation 24 1/2 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha
July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, flats, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and white bass fair on hair jigs, minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and in coves. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms in discharge, docks, points and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson
July 8. Elevation 21 ft. above normal, water 80 and murky. With the flooded conditions, access to the lake is still very limited. Please use extreme caution while boating. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs along channels, flats, main lake and points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish below the dam, along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
July 7. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and spinnerbaits along inlet, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, inlet, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, jigs and tube jigs. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson
July 7. Elevation above normal, water 80s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah
July 9. Elevation 19 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on minnows below the dam. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw
July 9. Elevation above normal, water upper 70s and muddy. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, white bass and walleye good on hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap, tailwater and bridges. Blue, flathead and channel catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
July 8. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
July 6. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. Higher than normal release is making fishing difficult at this time. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Striped bass fair on shad below the dam, along eddies and current breaks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry
July 8. Elevation above normal, water 85 and semi-clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits around brush structure, in coves, inlet shallows, west side shorelines, standing timber and lily pads. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, shad and stinkbait along dam riprap, docks, creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Saugeye good on nightcrawlers, jigs, minnows and crankbaits along dam riprap, sandbar flats, islands, docks and rocky points. Crappie god on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins along dam structure, docks, brush piles, standing timber, islands and rocky points. White bass good on crankbaits, deep divers, spoons and rooster tails along dam riprap, sandbar flats, island, west side shorelines and rocky points. Several 4-5 pound bass were hauled in over the weekend with multiple 20+ inch saugeye. Boater use caution around the sandbar as one of the poles marking the sandbar is visible by 1 ft. above the water. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah
July 7. Elevation 17 ft. above normal and falling slowly, water 70 and muddy. Many boat ramps and campgrounds are still closed. Contact Oologah Lake Corp office @ (918) 443-2250 for specific closures. Blue and channel catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and shad along flats. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. The only boat ramp open as of 6pm on July 6 is the south ramp in Blackdog Park. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live bait and spoons at 15-25 ft. in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
July 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw
July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, in coves, docks and main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and plastic baits in the discharge. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Webbers Falls
July 7. Elevation above normal, water 87 and muddy. Boaters should continue to use extreme caution on Webber Falls. Do to the record flooding there is a heavy load of debris in the river and most all channel markers are no longer in the correct placement. These hazards will be present for the foreseeable future. Contact the Corp. of Engineers for the most current boat ramp openings. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, inlet, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait and stinkbait below the dam, in coves, along creek channels, discharge, inlet, shorelines, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.