Bell Cow
July 14. Elevation normal, water 89 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Carl Blackwell
July 15. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around the crappie dock. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, shallows, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: July 14. Elevation normal, water 90 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastics and spinnerbaits around shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan
July 13. Elevation 18 ft. above average, water 70s and clear. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on shad and worms below the dam and in tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and worms around flooded shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft Gibson
July 16. Elevation above average, water 80 and murky. White bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, and paddlefish good below the dam. Catfish are being caught on cut shad. On the lake, white bass and largemouth bass fishing is good in the mornings and late in the evening. Trolling spinners and crankbaits is working for white bass. Topwater lures are also working for white bass. Largemouth are being caught with Texas rigged plastics, crankbaits, and topwater lures around cover. Some anglers are having success running juglines for catfish near main lake points and along the river channel. The high water continues to pose a significant boating hazard. Boating is not recommended unless operators have an above average familiarity with the lake. Most boat ramps, parks, and other access locations are still closed due to high water. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
July 14. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, jerk bait, lipless baits, plastics, rogues, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, dam, inlet, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around channels, coves, creek channels, flats, inlet, main lake, points, riprap, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on plastics and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hulah
July 13. Elevation 22 ft. above average, water 70s and clearing. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and around tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw
July 16. Elevation 20 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on jigs, rogues, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, rocks and shorelines. Crappie and walleye fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, along riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
July 11. Elevation above average, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish good noodling around rocks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
July 12. Elevation above average, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam, around discharge, rocks and eddies. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah
July 14. Elevation 15 ft. above average and slowly falling, water 72 and muddy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats, below the dam and on juglines. Some campgrounds and boat ramps are still closed. Contact the Corp office @ (918) 442-2250 for specific closures. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook
July 14. Elevation above average, water clear and in the 80s. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around shorelines and flooded vegetation. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and bridge pillars. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons around main lake and points. As of 2 pm on July 13 the only boat ramp that is open is the Blackdog boat ramp. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
July 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad and slabs around main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits around coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
July 14. Elevation 19 ft. above normal and dropping about 1/2 ft. per day, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, on limb lines and on juglines along shoreline, river channel, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Fishing activity has picked up now that the draw down has slowed. Boating access is still limited so check availability and safety before attempting to launch. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
July 14. Elevation above average, water 86 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, snagging, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, and around creek channels, spillway and tailwater. Webber Falls continues to be in flood stage. Boaters should use extreme caution navigating the waters. Some boat ramps are still closed. Contact the Corp. of Engineers for open parks and boat ramp as this can change due to ongoing repairs and damage assessment. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.