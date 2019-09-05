Kaw
September 3. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, riprap, bridges and main lake humps. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, inlet and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
August 29. Elevation above normal, water 85. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
August 30. Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. Trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms below the dam and non-current areas. Current 24 hour generation of 4,500 cfs has made fishing challenging. Look for areas out of current. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry
September 2. Elevation normal, water 84 and semi-murky. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait, shad and hotdogs along dam riprap, docks and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins at 12-18 ft. around dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber, island brush piles and docks. Largemouth bass good on flukes, swim baits, jerk baits and buzz baits in northern coves, shorelines with willow, brush piles, rocky drop-offs, west side shorelines, southwest coves and dam riprap. Waterfowl hunting leases are located in the northwest portions of the lake. Boaters please be advised during waterfowl hunting season.
Sooner
September 1. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and along flats. Saugeye good on crankbaits and lipless baits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.